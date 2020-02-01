 
Belgium’s public debt reaches 99% of GDP
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 01 February, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s public debt reaches 99% of GDP...
Proximus aims to recycle 100,000 mobile phones in...
Belgium’s defence ministry unconcerned about faults found in...
Eight months after sentence for hired murder, doctor...
Flemish advisory council pleads for sustainable fisheries policy...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    Belgium’s public debt reaches 99% of GDP
    Proximus aims to recycle 100,000 mobile phones in 2020
    Belgium’s defence ministry unconcerned about faults found in F-35 fighter jets
    Eight months after sentence for hired murder, doctor is out on weekend leave
    Flemish advisory council pleads for sustainable fisheries policy post-Brexit
    Panic yesterday among truckers as Brexit loomed
    King appoints justice minister Geens to explore forming a government
    New version of EuroMillions will raise jackpot to €100 million more quickly
    New European School will open in Brussels in 2021
    Belgium’s alcohol-free ‘Tournée Minérale’ month starts 1 February
    Why the UK should never return to the EU
    Gaia welcomes the recognition of animals as sentient beings
    Brussels Musical Instruments Museum to display oldest preserved saxophone
    Test-Achats finds most aromatised water are simply lemonade
    Coronavirus global health emergency: what about Belgium?
    Soldiers will continue patrolling Belgium’s streets until March
    Brexit poll: 53% of Brits now want to remain in the EU
    Nicola Sturgeon promises push for a 2020 Scottish referendum
    How Brexit day will go down in the EU capital
    Belgian journalist under fire after sexist comment about female reporter
    View more

    Belgium’s public debt reaches 99% of GDP

    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s budget deficit reached 1.8% of the GDP last year, or 8.7 billion euros, Budget Minister David Clarinval announced on Friday. 

    The debt represents 99.4% of the GDP, which is below the symbolic threshold of 100% for the first time in eight years. 

    The deficit’s breakdown is 7.17 billion at the federal level and 1.56 billion at the level of federated entities and local authorities.

    The shortfall in tax revenues is much higher than expected, amounting to 3.1 billion euros. Social security expenditures exceeded by 643 million what was forecasted in October 2018.

    These figures are due to a continued increase in expenses related to Belgium’s aging population, particularly for pensions and health care. On the other hand, unemployment expenditures are falling. 

    Following Michel’s government’s resignation in December 2018, the federal level has been routine business and has operated under provisional twelfths. 

    “It is essential to install a government quickly as possible with full decision-making and operational capacity to take measures to increase growth potential, boost job creation and ensure the recovery of public finances,” Clarinval said.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job