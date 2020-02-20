 
Coronavirus cost Air France-KLM up to €200 million
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Latest News:
Higher home prices give first-time buyers pause...
Brussels Airport police begin go-slow on Friday morning...
European Budget : Charles Michel convinced progress is...
Coronavirus cost Air France-KLM up to €200 million...
Coolblue will open three stores in Brussels and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    Higher home prices give first-time buyers pause
    Brussels Airport police begin go-slow on Friday morning
    European Budget : Charles Michel convinced progress is possible
    Coronavirus cost Air France-KLM up to €200 million
    Coolblue will open three stores in Brussels and Wallonia in 2020
    Storm risk: 1722 reactivated as 80 km/h winds hit Belgium
    Brussels lowers mandatory school starting age
    Ministers need car ‘with standing, not a Toyota’, says Ben Weyts
    European Commission earmarks €900 million for humanitarian aid
    In 20 seconds: why farmers are protesting today?
    Turkey scraps mandatory tourist visa for Belgians
    Belgium enters the Top Ten countries battling tobacco use
    Belgium’s Red Devils remain No.1 in FIFA rankings
    Israeli minister says Belgium should ban Aalst Carnival for ‘vitriolic’ antisemitism
    Property rush in 2019 brings €305 million into Flemish treasury
    Bright Brussels festival sees record attendance despite storms
    Storms Ciara and Dennis uprooted 500 trees in Brussels
    In Photos: Baltic farmers occupy Brussels
    Suspect in train stabbing incident arrested in France
    ZOO Planckendael asks public to choose name for bonobo baby
    View more

    Coronavirus cost Air France-KLM up to €200 million

    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    © Belga

    Air France-KLM has estimated a shortfall of between 150 and 200 million euros due to the suspension of its flights to China from February to April because of the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the group announced on Thursday. 

    “Under the assumption of a gradual resumption of operations as of April, Covid-19’s estimated impact on the operating result is -150 to -200 million euros between February and April,” the group announced in a statement. 

    Related News

    The group said it noticed “coefficients for long-distance reservations on the decrease between February and May,” which will lead to a decline in unit revenues in the first quarter. 

    Many airlines, including Air France, British Airways, Air Canada, Lufthansa, American Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta have suspended their flights to mainland China since late January in an attempt to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. 

    This epidemic that started in the Wuhan region has caused more than 2,000 deaths since its emergence, including eight outside of mainland China, and infected more than 74,000 people. 

    The global tourism sector, particularly airlines, is directly affected by the quarantine enforced in a dozen Chinese cities and the banning of Chinese tours abroad.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job