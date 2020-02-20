Coronavirus cost Air France-KLM up to €200 million...

Air France-KLM has estimated a shortfall of between 150 and 200 million euros due to the suspension of its flights to China from February to April because of the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the group announced on Thursday.

“Under the assumption of a gradual resumption of operations as of April, Covid-19’s estimated impact on the operating result is -150 to -200 million euros between February and April,” the group announced in a statement.

The group said it noticed “coefficients for long-distance reservations on the decrease between February and May,” which will lead to a decline in unit revenues in the first quarter.

Many airlines, including Air France, British Airways, Air Canada, Lufthansa, American Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta have suspended their flights to mainland China since late January in an attempt to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

This epidemic that started in the Wuhan region has caused more than 2,000 deaths since its emergence, including eight outside of mainland China, and infected more than 74,000 people.

The global tourism sector, particularly airlines, is directly affected by the quarantine enforced in a dozen Chinese cities and the banning of Chinese tours abroad.

