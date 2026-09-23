Older jobseekers are less likely to receive interviews, survey finds

Credit: Pexels/ Pavel Danilyuk

Jobseekers in Belgium over 55 are struggling to get responses from employers.

Over a two-month period earlier this year, Belgian trade union federation FGTB surveyed almost 650 people who had lost their jobs and were taking part in programs designed to help them find new work. Their research revealed jobseekers received an average of just 1.79 responses for every ten applications they submitted, according to reporting by L’Avenir.

Among people who submitted between five and 19 applications, 40% weren’t contacted for a follow-up interview. These numbers were even worse for people aged 55 and over. According to the survey, 40.5% of respondents in this age group did not receive any interview invitations.

However, the survey does not explain why candidates were rejected, so age may not have been the deciding factor behind a particular employer's decision. It does, however, show a possible difference in the responses older and younger jobseekers may receive.

FGTB also found that many of the applicants studied were not given a reason for not being selected. A separate survey by human resources company Acerta found a similar pattern. Their study found that nearly two in three jobseekers receive little or no response to their applications.

Acerta points to labor market changes as a possible explanation for this lack of responses. If employers are receiving more applications for each vacancy due to a slower economy, they need more time – that may be unavailable – to process applications and respond to candidates.

FGTB and Acerta both stressed the importance of more employer feedback since, without it, many jobseekers are left unsure what went wrong or how to improve their chances of finding their next job.