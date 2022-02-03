Brussels film festival rescheduled for summer

Last year's edition took place online, something organisers are adamant will not be repeated. Credit: BIFF

The 40th anniversary of the Brussels horror film festival was due to welcome tens of thousands of film fans at the end of March. But despite mounting calls from night-time industries to reopen next weekend, it has been cancelled with alternative dates scheduled provisionally for Summer.

The Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) announced that it will not repeat last year’s online-only edition and will wait until August 29 to open its 13-day run of gory and flamboyant screenings.

“Given the international uncertainty for our films and our guests… it is out of the question that we will replace our usual banquet with paper plates,” BIFFF announced.

“With the move to the Brussels Expo site for our symbolic 40th edition, we owe it to the fans to give them a physical festival fit for purpose.” The last time BIFFF was held in 2019, it welcomed some 55,000 fans.