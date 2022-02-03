Thursday, February 3, 2022

Brussels film festival rescheduled for summer

Thursday, February 3, 2022
Brussels film festival rescheduled for summer
Last year's edition took place online, something organisers are adamant will not be repeated. Credit: BIFF

The 40th anniversary of the Brussels horror film festival was due to welcome tens of thousands of film fans at the end of March. But despite mounting calls from night-time industries to reopen next weekend, it has been cancelled with alternative dates scheduled provisionally for Summer.

The Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) announced that it will not repeat last year’s online-only edition and will wait until August 29 to open its 13-day run of gory and flamboyant screenings.

“Given the international uncertainty for our films and our guests… it is out of the question that we will replace our usual banquet with paper plates,” BIFFF announced.

“With the move to the Brussels Expo site for our symbolic 40th edition, we owe it to the fans to give them a physical festival fit for purpose.” The last time BIFFF was held in 2019, it welcomed some 55,000 fans.

Latest News

De Croo struggles to broker agreement on status of platform workers
Brussels film festival rescheduled for summer
Report warns closing nuclear plants could lead to blackouts and price hikes
‘Switch to code orange’: Belgium should meet to discuss relaxations quickly
‘Extra efforts needed’: Belgium failing to achieve sustainable development goals
Belgium in Brief: Cracking vaccine codes
Brussels’ poorest families still waiting for payment of rent allowance
UGent student who reported inappropriate behaviour left years without response
Port of Antwerp is second most polluting in Europe
Renewed calls to suspend vaccine patents
Belgians buy into plant-based meat alternatives
Flemish MPs call for investments into future pandemic prevention
Up to 10 years in prison: Flanders approves stricter punishment for animal abusers
Covid-19 deaths rise rapidly to almost 32 per day

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.