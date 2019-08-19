Pukkelpop: De Lijn transported 153,000 visitors to the festival

The special buses deployed by De Lijn for the Pukkelpop Festival carried a total of 153,000 persons, according to provisional figures from the Flemish community’s public transport utility.

This was lower than the 2017 record of 170,000 persons, but more than last year’s 140,000.

De Lijn mobilised 136 buses, 168 drivers and 22 conductors and guards for the music festival, which ended on Sunday. No incident was recorded.

The 34th edition of Pukkelpop, which was sold out, had 66,000 visitors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times