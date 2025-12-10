Meteor swarm the Geminids expected to peak on Sunday

Geminid capture. © Wikimedia Commons

The Geminid meteor shower will attain its peak activity in the early hours of Sunday, 14 December, according to the Mira Public Observatory's newsletter.

During the peak, moonlight may cause minor interference, as a Quarter Moon rises at around 3 a.m., but the Geminids typically exhibit a prolonged maximum.

Mira advises heading to a dark observation spot for the best viewing experience.

Weather platform Meteovista anticipates around 85 Geminid meteors per hour. Combined with meteors from other showers and sporadic ones, the count could exceed 100 per hour, making the Geminids the most active shower of the year.

Each December, Earth passes through the Geminid shower, a trail of dust particles left by the extinct comet Phaethon. When these particles collide with the atmosphere, they create streaks of light known as meteors or 'shooting stars.'

The Geminids are less famous than the Perseids of August but are equally stunning. Travelling at an average speed of 36 kilometres per second (129,600 kilometres per hour), they are often yellowish and leave short trails.

The name 'Geminids' is derived from the Gemini (Twins) constellation, where the meteors appear to originate.