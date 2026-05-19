Southern Peru hit by magnitude 6.1 earthquake

Ica Cathedral, showing damage from a previous earthquake. © Wikimedia Commons

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Peru’s coast near the southern town of Ica on Tuesday, sparking anxiety among residents but causing no immediate damage, authorities said.

The tremor occurred at 12:57 p.m. local time (7:57 p.m. GMT), 41 km south of Ica - a city of 453,000 people - at a depth of 81 kms, according to Peru’s Geophysical Institute.

A resident told local radio RPP: “The earthquake was very strong; I went out into the street with my wife.”

Local media reported that many people evacuated buildings, shopping centres, and homes following the quake, which was felt as far away as Lima, located 400 kms from Ica.

Peru, situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, experiences significant seismic activity, with around 100 perceptible earthquakes recorded annually.