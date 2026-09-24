Invasive insect spotted for the first time in the EU

Spotted lanternfly display by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is native to China and was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since spread to New Jersey, Delaware and Virginia. It has the potential to become a major agricultural pest, feeding on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees.

Hungary has confirmed the first detection of the spotted lanternfly in the European Union, prompting quarantine measures over fears the invasive pest could threaten vineyards and orchards.

Hungary’s food safety agency, Nebih, said on Thursday that the insect was found in the southern county of Bacs-Kiskun, near the border with Serbia.

The spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, is native to south-east Asia and is classified by the EU as a quarantine pest. Nebih said this was the first confirmed detection of the insect in both Hungary and the EU.

Although its bright colours and two pairs of wings make it striking, scientists are concerned about the damage it could cause to the fruit-growing and wine-producing sectors.

According to France’s public agricultural research institute, Inrae, the pest poses a particular threat to orchards and vineyards.

A 2020 study by Pennsylvania State University estimated that the insect caused annual losses of $554 million and the loss of nearly 5,000 jobs each year in the US state.

Nebih said it was alerted to the insect’s presence by a local resident who was unable to identify it.

Laboratory tests later confirmed the finding, after which the authorities began the necessary quarantine measures, the agency said.

Nebih added that public vigilance and early reporting would be crucial to preventing the pest from becoming established and spreading.

The insect, whose body measures about 25 mm long and 15 mm wide, feeds on more than 70 species of ornamental plants, fruit trees, nut trees and forest crops. It has a particular preference for vines.

As an adult, the spotted lanternfly uses a piercing mouthpart to suck sap from plants, depriving them of a vital source of nutrients.