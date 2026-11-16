About 30 young climate activists protested on Monday on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, accusing European countries of hypocrisy over weak climate action and inadequate financial support for developing nations.

The demonstrators said Europe presents itself at climate summits as a global leader while simultaneously rolling back environmental rules at home.

Laurie Pazienza, co-founder of The Bridge, criticised what she called “European hypocrisy,” pointing to the 12 EU “Omnibus” legislative packages, which are intended to reduce administrative burdens and boost business competitiveness.

Red carpet for petrochemicals

She argued that the competitiveness case was misleading because it ignored environmental and social costs. Citing PFAS chemicals, she said the cost of decontamination alone could reach €100 billion a year in Europe.

Pazienza also condemned what she described as a “red carpet” being laid out for the petrochemical industry, both at UN climate conferences and within the European Commission and Parliament.

The activists also accused European countries of failing to provide sufficient help to developing nations dealing with the effects of climate change.

A pledge without substance

At COP30 in Belém at the end of 2025, countries agreed in principle to triple adaptation finance for the Global South by 2035. But the final text did not specify the baseline from which that increase should be measured, prompting developing countries to come to Antalya seeking clarification.

Gaël Bizet, a young French activist, said the European Union had presented itself as a champion of adaptation finance, but that the pledge lacked substance without a reference year.

“If you say you are going to triple funding but do not say from what level, it means very little,” he said. He compared it to setting a fitness goal without defining a plan, arguing that clear targets are essential for real commitment.

'Young people feel betrayed'

Also among the protesters was Lara Franken, climate delegate for the Youth Forum, who said many young people felt betrayed and deeply disillusioned.

“Young people are angry,” said the 21-year-old student, attending her first climate COP in Antalya. “There is also a sense of grief when you see landscapes burning, disappearing — and even friends. We cannot just stand by and do nothing.”