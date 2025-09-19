European Commission wants to speed up ban on Russian natural gas

Credit: Belga

The European Commission wants to ban imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia as of 1 January 2027, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, announced on Friday.

Until now, the European Commission had proposed a gradual phase-out of Russian gas (including LNG) by the end of 2027, a deadline that it now wants to change to the start of 2027. "Russia’s primary source of income to finance its illegal war is still energy exports," Kallas explained in a statement.

The European Commission announced on Friday its proposal for a 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The proposal includes, among other measures, a full transaction ban on Russian banks and financial institutions, including those operating in third countries which are helping Russia to circumvent Western sanctions.

Additionally, it also proposes to expand sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet and its enablers, including 118 new vessels, as well as lifting remaining exemptions on the energy trading companies Rosneft and Gazpromneft.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had already promised "additional measures" against Russia, particularly targeting its energy sector, following a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he was ready to impose new sanctions on Russia, provided that allied nations stop buying Russian oil.

In response, von der Leyen said she wanted to "accelerate" Europe's weaning off Russian hydrocarbons, in a "joint effort" with the United States.

Related News