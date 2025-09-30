Ex-aide to former German far-right MEP convicted of spying for China

The European Parliament. Credit: Alexis Haulot/ European Union 2025/EP

A former employee of a German politician for the far-right AfD party was sentenced on Tuesday for spying for China by a court in the eastern German city of Dresden.

The convicted German national, Jian Guo, worked for AfD politician Maximilian Krah when he was a member of the European Parliament from 2019 to 2024. Krah is currently a member of the German parliament.

According to the court, Jian Guo, passed on information and confidential documents to Chinese contacts. He is said to have leaked more than 500 documents from the European Parliament.

The public prosecutor had demanded a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Guo was sentenced on Tuesday to four years and nine months in prison.

The convicted man has denied the charges. A co-defendant, Yaqi X., was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.

