EU 'invaded' by criminal networks committing customs fraud

The European Union is being overwhelmed by criminal networks, particularly Chinese, engaging in customs and VAT fraud on an "industrial" scale, warned Laura Kövesi, chief prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

"We are being invaded by criminal organisations from third countries, especially Chinese ones," Kövesi stated during a visit to the port of Piraeus, Greece, on Thursday.

The prosecutor highlighted the violent nature of these crimes, pointing out that "very dangerous individuals are planning murders over disputes tied to customs and VAT fraud."

Last month, the EPPO announced its largest-ever container seizure in the European Union, valued at over €250 million, carried out in Piraeus, Greece.

Six people, including two customs officers, were arrested as part of "Operation Calypso." They are accused of engaging in customs and VAT fraud on goods entering the EU through Greece’s largest port, located south of Athens.

The operation led to the seizure of approximately 2,435 containers, primarily filled with electric bicycles, textiles, and shoes.

Investigators revealed that the fraudulent scheme had been operating for at least eight years, causing an estimated loss of €350 million in customs duties and €450 million in VAT.

According to Kövesi, these criminal networks have “created a criminal ecosystem, supported by the corruption of customs officers, tax officials, customs brokers, and banking personnel.”

“We must fight back against these massive frauds,” she said. “We are here to reclaim control, restore authority, and ensure a fair order of things.”

