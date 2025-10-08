EU pushes to ban conversion practices for LGBTQ+ citizens

People with rainbow flags attend a pride march in Pecs, south-western Hungary, on October 4, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

The European Commission will collaborate with EU Member States to end so-called conversion practices targeting LGBTQI+ citizens, announced Equality Commissioner Hadja Lahbib on Wednesday.

Speaking as she presented the 2026-2030 LGBTQI+ strategy, Lahbib stressed that "conversion practices are not therapies. They are harmful, can cause physical and mental health issues, and above all, violate personal dignity."

One in four LGBTQI+ individuals, and nearly half of transgender individuals, have been subjected to such practices, which range from physical or sexual violence to verbal abuse and humiliation. “This must stop,” said Lahbib.

The term "conversion therapy" refers to practices aimed at altering a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

These practices claim to "convert" gay, lesbian, or bisexual individuals into heterosexuals, and transgender or gender-diverse individuals into cisgender individuals. In some EU countries, legal gender recognition still requires medical or surgical interventions.

United Nations experts have described these practices as a form of torture and called for their ban. The Netherlands will soon join eight EU countries, including Belgium, that have already implemented bans.

Recently, a European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) gathered over 1.2 million signatures, urging the Commission to propose an EU-wide prohibition. This petition is expected to reach Lahbib’s office soon.

"We will work with member states, fully respecting their competencies, to put an end to these harmful practices," Lahbib said on Wednesday.

"However, we still lack a comprehensive understanding of what all these practices entail. We need to collect data and information to determine the best way to address them."

Currently, only thirteen of the twenty-seven EU Member States have action plans in place to strengthen protections against discrimination faced by LGBTQI+ individuals.

