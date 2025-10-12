EU rolls out new electronic border control system

20130912 - ZAVENTEM, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows an action of customs officers at Brussels national airport in Zaventem, Thursday 12 September 2013. The customs officers are monitoring passengers extra carefully to cause deliberate delays. They are protesting changes to their work schedules and remuneration. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

The European Union will begin the gradual rollout of its new Entry/Exit System (EES) on Sunday, introducing electronic border controls for non-EU travellers.

Under the new system, non-EU citizens—including travellers arriving from outside the Schengen Area—will need to provide fingerprint and facial scans in addition to their passport and travel details. The rule excludes citizens of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The EES will register visitors entering for short stays of up to 90 days and track their departure. Once travellers are registered, their data will be stored in an EES database and updated for future visits.

The EU plans to implement the system in phases to address potential technical issues. After one month, 10% of borders are expected to use EES; this will increase to 35% after three months and reach full coverage in six months. During this transition, passports will still be stamped, and member states may temporarily pause the system in exceptional circumstances, such as extended delays.

In Belgium, the initial phase will not collect biometric data, focusing instead on recording passport details and entry/exit dates. By 10 April, the EES is expected to be fully operational for all non-EU travellers entering Belgium.

The system has been described as the “digital backbone” of the EU’s new asylum and migration framework by the European Commissioner for Migration. It is designed to improve Schengen Area security by identifying overstayers, preventing irregular migration, and reducing fraud related to identity and documents.

More information for travellers is available at https://travel-europe.europa.eu/nl/ees/what-is-the-ees.

