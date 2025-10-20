EU announces 'exploratory contacts' with the Taliban on Afghan expulsions

European Commission headquarters in Brussels. © Wikimedia Commons

The European Commission revealed on Monday that it has engaged in “exploratory contacts” with the Taliban following a request from 20 Member States to coordinate a strategy for deporting Afghan nationals in irregular situations.

These countries have asked the Commission to devise “diplomatic and practical solutions” to return individuals whose asylum applications have been denied or who have been convicted of crimes in Europe.

The issue is particularly sensitive as it requires dialogue with Taliban authorities, whom the European Union does not officially recognise due to their unconstitutional assumption of power and violations of human rights.

“We face the same barrier across Member States, from north to south, east to west: we cannot deport irregular Afghan migrants or criminals, even after convictions," stated the 20 States said in a joint letter coordinated by Belgium.

Queried on the issue, the Commission disclosed that earlier this year it initiated “technical-level exploratory contacts" with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, who have been in power since 2021.

European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert said the Commission was working closely with Member States on the matter.

Belgium, Germany, and Austria are particularly active in addressing the issue of undocumented Afghans.

Germany has already carried out two group deportations of Afghan nationals convicted by German courts, using charter flights arranged through Qatar. Other European governments are now urging the executive body to make tangible progress on the issue.

“This could involve pooling resources or organising joint flights to Afghanistan,” Sweden’s Immigration Minister, Johan Forssell suggested. “Regardless of the method, we must find common solutions,” he insisted.