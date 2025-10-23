Renew Europe, Greens want European Parliament to look into spying allegations

Belgian MEP Sophie Wilmes. © Belga

Renew Europe and the Greens in the European Parliament have called for an immediate parliamentary inquiry into allegations of Hungarian espionage within EU institutions.

Reports emerged two weeks ago, including in ‘De Tijd’ newspaper, about a covert network of intelligence officers allegedly deployed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to spy on the EU.

The European Commission subsequently launched an internal investigation into the scandal, which has implicated Hungary’s EU Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare, Olivér Várhelyi.

The alleged espionage reportedly took place and intensified during his tenure as leader of Hungary’s EU representation from 2015 to late 2019.

During a plenary session on Wednesday, MEP Sophie Wilmès argued that Várhelyi should have been suspended pending further investigation. “We still know nothing about the [European] Commission’s internal inquiry, the precautionary measures taken, or whether any action has been implemented,” she said. “If the Commission fails to act, the Parliament will.”

Green MEP Terry Reintke echoed these sentiments and demanded additional measures from EU Member States.

The European People’s Party (EPP), led by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, has taken a more cautious stance. EU Commissioner Piotr Serafin explained that the internal investigation requires a degree of confidentiality.

German Social Democrat MEP Birgit Sippel insisted on transparency, stating that both the Parliament and the public deserve clarity on the situation. She urged the Commission to enforce “clear consequences.”

Her Belgian colleague, Elio Di Rupo, emphasised the importance of respecting the presumption of innocence and called for a thorough, methodical approach.