EU pledges €4 billion in aid for Egypt

(From l. to r.) European Council President Antonio Costa, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the EU-Egypt summit in Brussels, on 22 October 2025. © Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP

The European Union and Egypt signed a number of agreements, including a €4 billion aid package, at their first-ever summit, held on Wednesday in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, as she welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, that the agreements would create more trade opportunities for Egypt.

Following their meeting, EU and Egyptian leaders issued a joint statement, expressing support for US President Donald Trump’s plan in Gaza, among other topics.

The €4-billion loan package unveiled on Wednesday follows a strategic partnership agreement signed in March last year, which marked the EU’s intention to strengthen ties with Egypt, a key player in the Middle East.

An initial €1 billion of the aid was delivered in December 2024, bringing the total financial assistance to €5 billion.

Additionally, €1.8 billion in investments has been pledged in collaboration with European financial institutions, along with €600 million dedicated to specific projects. Of this, €200 million will fund efforts to control migration flows.