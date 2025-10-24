NATO chief thanks Trump for trying to stop Ukraine war

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has underscored the alliance’s commitment to Ukraine during talks in Washington with US President Donald Trump.

During the two-day visit on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Rutte emphasised NATO’s determination to help Ukraine defend itself and to work towards an end to the war in Ukraine, according to NATO statements.

"I’m grateful to President Trump for his crucial work to stop the killing. A ceasefire is the first step - they should stop where they are," Rutte declared on X.

"Ukraine is ready and it’s important that all continue to apply pressure - through support to Ukraine, sanctions, shadow fleet, and more - to bring Russia to the table," he added.

The NATO chief highlighted the use of the 'Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List', a coordinated effort which sees NATO allies provide crucial US military equipment to Ukraine.

Rutte also met with several US Senators, including members of the Senate NATO Observer Group.

Discussions focused on sustaining military support for Ukraine and further strengthening NATO’s collective defence against potential threats.

Cooperation against growing threats

In light of recent airspace violations near NATO territory, Rutte pointed to the “effective cooperation” among allied nations.

He noted that NATO is improving its military presence and flexibility through initiatives like Eastern Sentry, which is designed to strengthen the alliance’s defences along its eastern border.

The Secretary General’s trip comes as NATO continues to coordinate both humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine, seeking to ensure the country can withstand the Russian invasion and deter future attacks.