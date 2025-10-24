Montenegrin city to become European Capital of Culture 2030

Nikšić

The city of Nikšić in Montenegro has been chosen as the European Capital of Culture for 2030.

It puts Nikšić on a growing list of non-European Union cities to receive the prestigious title. Previously it has been awarded to Novi Sad in Serbia (2022), Bodø in Norway (2024).

The move is part of a broader effort to strengthen cultural ties between the European Union and European cities in countries that are currently not in the EU, but part of the free trade zone or candidates for EU membership.

A focus on openness and community

Nikšić built its application on the theme of the “open city” and the local concept of “čojstvo”, meaning “being human”.

Nikšić will share the title with Leuven (Belgium) and a city from Cyprus, either Larnaka or Lemesos.

The European Capital of Culture initiative has traditionally had strong impacts on the cities chosen, boosting tourism, local economies, and invigorating the art and cultural scene.