EU remembers victims of 2015 Paris terror attack 10 years on

Credit: Belga

The European Union has paid tribute to the 13 November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, which claimed the lives of 132 people and left hundreds more injured.

Victims and survivors were honoured at ceremonies in France and across the European Union.

The attacks, which struck multiple locations in the French capital including the Bataclan concert hall, were among the deadliest in recent European history.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to those affected, calling the attacks "an assault on our values - freedom, peace and tolerance," according to an official statement by the Commission.

Von der Leyen said these ideals would continue to guide France and the EU.

EU counter-terrorism measures

The Commission points out that following the 2015 attacks, the EU strengthened efforts to combat terrorism.

Member states increased cooperation to prevent and respond to violent extremism.

Earlier this year, the European Commission introduced ProtectEU, an internal security strategy designed to enhance the EU’s ability to identify threats, prevent radicalisation, and improve the protection of public spaces. The initiative also seeks to ensure better coordination during emergencies.

Related News