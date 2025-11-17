EU to scrap customs duty exemption for low-value parcels

Credit: Belga

The European Union will end tax exemption for parcels worth below €150 sent from non-EU countries to consumers in the EU by 2026

Currently, goods valued below €150 shipped to EU consumers do not incur customs duties, though they are still subject to VAT and customs declarations.

The abolition of the threshold responds to the rise of e-commerce and the large volume of low-value packages entering the bloc from outside its borders, the European Commission said in a statement.

The removal of the exemption is intended to address issues of unfair competition between e-commerce retailers importing individual parcels and traditional retailers importing goods in bulk.

The European Commission said the decision builds on an earlier agreement from EU member states to introduce an e-commerce handling fee from November 2026.

The measure also follows a resolution passed by the European Parliament supporting changes to product safety and compliance requirements for goods imported from outside the EU.

