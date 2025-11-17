EU sees rise in both bankruptcies and business registrations

Credit: Belga

The EU sees a rise of new business registrations according to new data released by Eurostat.

The data shows an increase of 4% of new business ventures in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter across the EU.

The data also show that bankruptcy declarations increased by 4.4% during the same period.

Growth across all sectors

Registrations of new businesses increased in every sector of the EU economy.

The largest rise was recorded in the information and communication sector, which grew by 6.0%. The construction sector saw an increase of 5.9%, while transport registered a 5.5% rise.

Bankruptcy declarations, meanwhile, showed mixed trends across different industries. Five sectors saw an increase in bankruptcies, while three sectors reported a decrease.

The most significant rises in bankruptcy filings occurred in accommodation and food services (up 20.7%), transport (up 18.7%), and financial services (up 14.1%).

In contrast, bankruptcy declarations declined in the information and communication sector (down 4.8%), construction (down 3.1%), and industry (down 0.1%).

