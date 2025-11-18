EU probes Amazon, Microsoft cloud services under new digital rules

Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission has launched market investigations into cloud computing services provided by Amazon and Microsoft.

In a statement issued this week, the Commission said it will be examining whether their platforms act as dominant gateways between businesses and consumers in the EU.

The EU executive will assess if Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure should be labelled “gatekeepers” under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law aimed at addressing the market power of major digital platforms.

The investigations come despite AWS and Azure not currently meeting the law’s specific thresholds on size, user numbers, and market share.

The Commission cited recent analyses showing that AWS and Azure hold strong positions in the cloud sector, which provides essential remote computing power and storage for companies and individuals across Europe.

The probe will also consider whether features of the cloud industry could further strengthen their roles.

If AWS and Azure are designated as gatekeepers after the investigation, the services would join other products from Amazon and Microsoft already subject to tighter regulation under the DMA.

Gatekeepers face rules designed to ensure competition and prevent unfair business practices in digital markets.

Effectiveness under review

Alongside the investigations into Amazon and Microsoft, the Commission is also reviewing whether existing DMA requirements effectively address problems in the cloud market.

This broader inquiry will look at issues such as compatibility (known as interoperability) between different cloud services, how easily businesses can access their own data, and contractual terms.

It will also examine the issue of “tying” and “bundling”, where access to some digital services is linked to the purchase of others, potentially limiting customer choice.

The Commission is collecting information from various market participants as part of these investigations.

The results may impact the way cloud computing services are regulated in the European Union in the future.

Cloud computing services are used by companies and governments to store data, run software, and deliver digital products over the internet, with AWS and Azure among the largest providers globally.