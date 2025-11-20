EU energy system 'well-prepared' for winter

Credit: Belga

The European Union's energy system is on track to meet electricity demand during the winter of 2025–2026.

With increasing capacity from renewable sources such as wind and solar power, the Commission says the latest energy report confirms the resilience of the EU’s electricity supply.

Availability of thermal power plants remains stable, while there is also an improvement in fuel supply compared to previous years with higher nuclear and hydroelectric stocks.

Ukraine and Moldova’s energy supplies linked to EU grid

Since March 2022, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine and Moldova have been synchronised with the Continental European electricity grid.

The Commission says the interconnection is a significant step in supporting both countries amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The availability of electricity in Ukraine and Moldova this winter will depend on weather conditions, the state of key energy infrastructure, and the strength of links to the EU grid.

