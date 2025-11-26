Belgium and other EU states to question Kallas over details of recovery

EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. Credit: Belga / AFP

The European Union is facing questions from several member states, including Belgium, regarding the European Commission’s proposal to use frozen Russian assets to provide financial aid to Ukraine.

Following a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, highlighted concerns about the proposal’s details.

She stressed that peace negotiations must ensure Ukraine is not forced to make concessions, while Russia, as the aggressor, should face pressure through sanctions and continued support for Ukraine.

The Commission has suggested that utilising blocked Russian funds, most located at Euroclear in Brussels, offers the clearest path to financing Ukraine. Kallas stated this approach sends a strong message to Moscow and underlined the urgency of making a swift decision.

Although the Commission hoped to move forward quickly on the proposal, Belgium has raised serious concerns about its potential economic and legal impacts.

In response, three options have been put forward, and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that a legal text is being drafted.

Kallas expressed satisfaction with the steps taken towards producing a legal framework, noting that member states support the political necessity of the initiative but want clarity on its technical aspects. She underscored the importance of urgency, especially given Russia’s opposition to the proposal.

Addressing Belgium’s concerns, Kallas acknowledged the legitimacy of the country’s position and assured solidarity from other member states. She emphasised that all EU nations are willing to share any potential risks to ensure Belgium has the necessary support.

