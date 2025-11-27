European Parliament condemns Hungary's rule of law

The European Parliament in Brussels

The European Parliament voices concerns of the rule of law in Hungary and of what it sees as decline in EU values.

The critical report adopted by the Parliament, passed by 415 votes to 193 with 28 abstentions. It reviews developments since the triggering of the Article 7 procedure against Hungary in 2018.

Article 7 is a process that can lead to sanctions for EU member states found in breach of the bloc’s core values, such as respect for democracy and the rule of law.

MEPs identified issues including Hungary’s handling of court rulings from the European Court of Justice, threats to judicial independence, and ongoing refusal to implement judgments from the European Court of Human Rights.

The report also points to links between corruption and concerns over fair elections, as well as obstacles facing Hungary’s main anti-corruption body.

Financial concerns were raised over the European Commission’s decision to release cohesion funds — EU money aimed at reducing economic disparities — which the Parliament has challenged in court.

MEPs emphasised that recipients of the funds, including civil society groups, must not lose access to support.

Concerns over AI content and electoral integrity

Increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated political content ahead of Hungary’s 2026 elections was noted in the report.

MEPs highlighted incidents involving “deepfake” videos — realistic but fake digital videos — posted to social media channels associated with the ruling party.

The report lists other areas of concern, including weakening of Hungary’s judicial council, challenges to academic freedom, and a ban on Pride marches.

MEPs also highlighted the use of state advertising funds for media outlets supportive of the government and raised questions about Hungary’s handling of business practices.

The Parliament’s report referred to Hungary’s repeated use of its veto in the EU Council and what it called “transactional” use of EU budget instruments.

The lawmakers called again for direct action using Article 7, section 2 of the Treaty on European Union.

Ongoing investigations by the European Commission into allegations of Hungarian espionage within EU institutions were also mentioned, with MEPs urging for results and consequences for those involved.

