More and more electric cars on European roads

The decrease in CO2 emissions is mainly due to the growing popularity of electric and hybrid cars. Credit: Belga

The number of electric cars in the European Union is increasing considerably year on year.

In 2023 the total number of electric vehicles on European roads stood at 4.4 million, a 46.7% compared to 2022.

The share of electric cars in most EU countries was found to be relatively consistent between regions, indicating similar adoption rates at the national level.

Seventeen regions reported that electric cars accounted for at least 4% of all passenger cars, a number which has increased since then.

Denmark and Sweden continue to rate high.

Additional regions with high shares of electric vehicles include three in the Netherlands – among them Noord-Holland, which includes Amsterdam – two in Belgium such as Brussels, Helsinki-Uusimaa in Finland, and Luxembourg.

Regional differences across the EU

Flevoland, a central region in the Netherlands, recorded the highest proportion of electric cars in the EU at 17.07%.

Stockholm was the only other region where electric cars made up more than 10% of the passenger car population, at a rate of 10.74%.

Hovedstaden in Denmark followed with 8.64% and Prov. Vlaams-Brabant in Belgium with 7.60%.

At the other end of the scale, 46 regions reported electric cars accounting for less than 0.25% of all passenger cars.

Many of these regions are in Czechia (5 out of 8 regions), Greece (11 of 13), Poland (14 of 17), and Slovakia (3 of 4), with further clusters in southern Italy, some regions of Spain and Romania, and one region in Croatia.