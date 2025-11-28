Online shopping surges past 80% in 23 EU regions

Credit: Belga

More and more EU citizens shop online, with some regions recording over 80% of citizens aged 16 to 74 making online purchases within a recent three-month period.

About half of these regions were in the Netherlands, covering all 12 of its statistical regions, Eurostat announced on Friday.

The remaining areas include four in Denmark, all three regions of Ireland, three in Sweden, and the capital region of Prague in the Czech Republic.

The EU is divided into a total of 244 regions.

The Utrecht region in the Netherlands recorded the highest online ordering rate, with 91.5% of residents ordering goods or services online.

The adjacent Dutch region of Flevoland followed with 89.5%, and the Northern and Western region of Ireland was third at 88.3%.

Regional differences in online shopping

At the other end of the scale, 21 regions in the EU saw less than 40% of their populations making purchases online.

Most of these regions are in the east and south of the Union, including six in Romania, five in Bulgaria, and six in southern Italy.

The region with the lowest share was Yugoiztochen in south-eastern Bulgaria, where 21.7% reported ordering goods and services online.

Two other regions reported rates below 25% — Guadeloupe in the Caribbean (24.2%) and Severozapaden in north-western Bulgaria (24.9%).