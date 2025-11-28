European Parliament demands action on human rights abuses in Tanzania, Iran and Tunisia

The European Parliament has adopted resolutions addressing human rights concerns in Tanzania, Iran and Tunisia following ongoing reports of repression.

Tanzania has seen increased violence following the country’s elections last month. There are reports of thousands of deaths and injuries in the aftermath of protests, as well as accounts of mass graves.

Members of the European Parliament called for political dialogue between the government, opposition, civil society, and representatives of victims, as well as new elections that are credible and transparent.

Continued concerns are voiced over the detention of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who was barred from the elections and charged with a capital offence.

The European Parliament calls for his immediate and unconditional release. It also calls on Tanzania to abolish the country's death penalty and commute existing sentences.

The MEPs requested investigations into allegations of killings, disappearances, torture, and other abuses in the country, supporting the creation of an African-led inquiry.

The country could see direct support by EU halted. Support would instead be given to its civil society, journalists, and human rights defenders.

Sanctions against officials considered responsible for rights violations were also suggested.

Human rights in Iran and Tunisia

The European Parliament also addressed the treatment of the Baha’i community in Iran, denouncing what it described as systematic oppression, including harassment, detention, and confiscation of property.

Women comprise around two-thirds of the Baha’is currently in Iranian prisons, with the MEPs citing gender-based persecution in addition to the broader repression of the religious minority.

The Parliament called for the immediate release of Baha’is jailed for their beliefs, compensation for victims, and for Iranian authorities to restore access to education and employment for the community.

The MEPs further condemned the recent rise in executions in Iran and asked for an end to the use of the death penalty for political and religious purposes.

The Parliament encouraged EU member states to raise the issue internationally, and to expand sanctions on Iranian officials connected to the persecution of the Baha’i community.

In Tunisia, the Parliament expressed concern about the state of the rule of law and basic freedoms, drawing particular attention to the case of lawyer and journalist Sonia Dahmani.

The MEPs condemned her detention and treatment, calling for her prompt release and the withdrawal of charges against her and her family.

The Tunisian government was urged to repeal Decree-Law 54 — a law referenced as restricting fundamental freedoms — and to maintain the independence of the judiciary and the rights guaranteed in the Tunisian Constitution.

Each resolution was adopted in plenary session by a clear majority of MEPs on Thursday.

