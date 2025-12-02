EU marks one year of energy measures under von der Leyen’s second term

Wind turbines in the North Sea. Credit: Belga/Kurt Desplenter

The European Union has completed a year of policy action focused on accelerating the clean energy transition and improving energy security since the start of Ursula von der Leyen’s second term as President of the European Commission.

As part of that policy, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have seen they electricity networks connected with the rest of the European Union via Poland in February 2025, ending their countries’ reliance on Russian and Belarusian energy systems, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday.

The connection enables the Baltic States to operate under shared EU rules, increasing security of supply and supporting renewable energy uptake.

In February, the Commission introduced its Affordable Energy Action Plan, which intends to lower energy costs for both households and businesses, while also strengthening investment and preparing the bloc for possible future energy shocks.

To address global energy market volatility and secure winter energy supplies, the EU also led a proposal to extend the requirement for member states to maintain minimum gas reserves for an additional two years, through the end of 2027.

Nuclear investment and security measures

In June, the Commission published an update to its Nuclear Illustrative Programme, identifying the need for approximately €241 billion in nuclear investments up to 2050 for plant upgrades, new reactor construction, and development of new reactor types.

Also in June, the Energy Union Task Force was launched to help coordinate energy policies among member states, with priority areas including energy infrastructure use and the rollout of the Affordable Energy Action Plan.

The Commission’s REPowerEU roadmap, announced the same month, set out a plan for phasing out EU imports of Russian gas and oil by the end of 2027. The legislative proposal is under negotiation between the European Parliament and the Council.

Energy efficiency and infrastructure

To help countries implement energy-saving measures in buildings, a set of guidance documents was published in June.

These documents are designed to cut energy consumption and support the 2030 EU goal of reducing projected energy use by 11.7%, based on 2020 forecasts, the Commission stated.

July saw the launch of the EU Energy and Raw Materials Platform to strengthen access for European companies to energy-related products and raw materials. The initiative covers commodities such as hydrogen, gas, and biomethane and began its hydrogen supply collection earlier in the year.

In September, a financing initiative to improve energy efficiency for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) was rolled out, with plans to support more than 350,000 businesses across Europe in adopting energy-saving technologies, the European Commission said.

The Commission also updated its list of Projects of Common Interest and Projects of Mutual Interest, which highlights key energy infrastructure projects spanning at least two member states and provides accelerated planning and increased visibility for investors.

