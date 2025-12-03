2.82 million EU workers injured, industrial sites lead risks

Over 3,000 fatal workplace accidents and 2.8 million non-fatal accidents were recorded across the European Union in 2023, according to Eurostat.

A quarter of all fatal workplace accidents in the EU occurred in public areas, such as streets and open spaces, representing the highest share at 25% — 825 deaths.

This was followed by accidents at industrial sites, which accounted for nearly 20% (654 deaths), construction sites, opencast quarries or mines at around 17% (556 deaths), and farming, fish farming or forest zones at 11% (349 deaths).

For non-fatal accidents, industrial sites were the most common location in the EU, accounting for 32% of all such incidents in 2023.

In construction, more than 60% of such incidents happened on construction sites or in quarries and mines. In agriculture, forestry and fishing, almost three quarters (72.3%) of non-fatal accidents occurred in farming, fish farming or forest zones, Eurostat reported.

Related News