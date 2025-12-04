Macron presses Xi on Ukraine and trade imbalances

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 4, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to help end the war in Ukraine and address trade imbalances during his state visit to Beijing.

Macron emphasised the importance of working together for global peace and stability, noting that cooperation on conflicts such as the war in Ukraine is crucial. He made his remarks after a private meeting and before broader discussions.

While acknowledging areas of agreement and differences between France and China, Macron stressed the need to overcome disagreements and establish effective frameworks for multilateral cooperation.

Xi Jinping expressed China’s commitment to working with France to eliminate "interference" and further stabilise the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Macron also called on China to engage in reciprocal investments to balance trade relations and highlighted the importance of collaborating with the G7 for an economic governance system based on rules.

The French President and his wife, Brigitte Macron, were welcomed by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, a venue often used for Communist Party congresses.

After a ceremonial reception, which included national anthems, a guard inspection, and greeting children, Macron waved to the crowd.

Arriving on Wednesday evening, Macron was joined by a 35-member delegation representing major French corporations such as Airbus, EDF, and Danone, as well as family businesses, luxury brands, and agricultural firms, with agreements and contracts expected to be signed during the visit.

