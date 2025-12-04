EU tightens preferential trade rules for developing nations

Credit: Belga

The European Union has updated its trade preference system for developing countries, introducing new environmental and human rights requirements along with changes to rules on migrant returns and agricultural imports.

The revised Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) allows developing countries to export goods to the EU with reduced or zero tariffs, covering over 60 countries and more than two billion people, the European Parliament said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the updated rules that the Parliament agreed with the European Council, countries must now ratify additional international agreements to access the benefits, including the Paris Agreement on climate change, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Stricter conditions on migration cooperation

The European Parliament has also agreed with EU member states on a set of stricter procedures before trade preferences are withdrawn from countries that do not cooperate on returning irregular migrants, responding to a proposal from the European Commission.

According to the new terms, a minimum of 12 months of mandatory engagement and a longer assessment process will be applied before any penalties are imposed.

The least developed countries are given an additional two years before these conditions take effect, the Parliament said.

Since its creation in 1971, the EU’s GSP system has allowed developing countries to pay less or no duties on their exports to the EU — a scheme designed to support poverty reduction, sustainable growth and international integration, the Parliament said.

Final approval from both the European Parliament and the Council of the EU is required before the new rules can take effect.