EU defence ministers push for urgent Ukraine funding, tougher action on Russia

European Union defence ministers have called for new funding options in the bloc's military support for Ukraine and tougher action on aggressor Russia.

A meeting of the EU defence ministers in the EU Foreign Affairs Council held in Brussels this week also included an exchange with the Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Denys Shmyhal, and was attended by NATO Deputy Secretary General, Radmila Shekerinska.

The ministers reviewed ways to improve EU military backing for Ukraine — including funding options, defence industry cooperation, and efforts to counter Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet”, which refers to ships used by Russia to evade sanctions.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, told the Council that reaching agreement on new funding arrangements was urgent.

She indicated that a long-term solution would allow for a faster resolution to the conflict, given the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The ministers considered additional ways to mobilise private financing for defence production, including the use of the European Investment Bank, the European External Action Service (EEAS) says.

Kallas highlighted that joint EU-Ukraine efforts in defence manufacturing and innovation would draw on Ukraine’s battlefield experience and offer benefits for both parties.

Defence readiness roadmap 2030

The Council also held further talks on the EU’s overall defence readiness, with priorities outlined in the “Preserving Peace — Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030”, a joint communication presented in October.

Concrete projects in priority areas such as air defence and drones have already begun, and more initiatives are expected to start in the first half of next year.

The ministers discussed collaborative efforts — described as “capability coalitions” — to address security challenges that single member states cannot manage alone, according to the EEAS.

The Council underscored the importance of improving military mobility, which refers to the capacity to move troops and equipment rapidly across borders within the EU.

