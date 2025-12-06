EU unveils new urban agenda to boost city development

Mont des Arts. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck / Belga Photo

The European Commission has unveiled a new strategy designed to strengthen the role of cities in addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges.

Known as the EU Agenda for Cities, the initiative offers a coordinated framework to help European cities meet local needs while contributing to wider EU objectives, the Commission says.

The agenda puts a strong emphasis on closer dialogue between the EU and city governments, aiming to ensure local experiences shape future EU policies, the EU executive emphasised.

Around 75% of the EU’s population — approximately 340 million people — live in cities and urban areas, making cities major centres for jobs, innovation, and investment, new figures show.

However, many cities face ongoing difficulties including affordable housing shortages, high energy costs, social segregation, and the impacts of climate change.

Demographic changes and increased demand for public services also challenge local authorities’ efforts to keep skilled workers and support economic stability.

Three priorities for European cities

The agenda outlines three main areas of action: regular high-level discussions between the EU and city leaders, the creation of an EU Cities Platform to streamline support and information, and a push for more strategic investment in urban development, the Commission said.

The EU Cities Platform will consolidate information, funding opportunities, and policy updates into a single access point so cities can more easily benefit from EU resources.

Cities are already receiving financial support from long-term EU budgets and specific funds, including national and regional partnership plans, the European Competitiveness Fund, and research programmes such as Horizon Europe.

Upcoming initiatives include funding calls for innovative urban projects in 2026 and a new “State of European Cities” report to monitor progress.