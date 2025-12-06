EU reveals urban trends as city populations, productivity climb

Credit: Belga

City populations across the European Union grew by 2.7 percent over the past decade, with metropolitan regions producing nearly a quarter of the EU’s economic output despite housing just 16 percent of its people.

The figures were published alongside the European Commission’s latest 'EU Agenda for Cities', which lays out a vision for urban development across the bloc.

According to data from 2011 to 2021, population gains were seen in cities and suburbs — particularly in north-western EU countries — while rural areas experienced a 2.2 percent decline.

Population losses were reported in smaller and eastern European cities.

Economic output also remains concentrated in metropolitan areas. In 2021, capital metropolitan regions generated 23 percent of the EU’s gross domestic product, driven by high productivity, a skilled workforce, strong university links, and improved transport networks.

Urban housing and living conditions

Housing costs remain higher in cities, prompting nearly half of city residents (45 percent) to rent their homes compared with 27 percent in towns and suburbs and 22 percent in rural zones.

About 11 percent of city dwellers spent more than 40 percent of their income on housing in 2023, the Commission noted.

Urban flats are generally smaller and more energy efficient than houses in rural locations, contributing to residential greenhouse gas emissions per person being 40 percent lower in cities.

Social outcomes across European cities differ depending on region. In eastern and southern member states, urban populations report higher employment rates and lower poverty, while the reverse is observed in most north-western countries, new figures from the Forum indicate.