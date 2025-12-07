EU probes Meta over AI access, competition concerns in WhatsApp policy

The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into whether Meta's new policy restricting artificial intelligence providers from accessing WhatsApp may violate EU competition rules.

Meta — which owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram — has announced it would prohibit most AI providers from using its WhatsApp Business Solution tool if AI is the main service offered.

This tool allows businesses to communicate directly with customers via WhatsApp.

Under the new policy, businesses may still integrate AI for secondary functions, such as automated customer support, but external AI assistants offering their core services through WhatsApp would be blocked.

Meta’s own conversational agent, Meta AI, would still be available to WhatsApp users.

Investigation focuses on access and competition

For existing AI providers on WhatsApp, the ban will take effect from 15 January 2026, while new providers have already faced these restrictions since 15 October 2025, the Commission said.

The formal antitrust investigation covers countries in the European Economic Area — all member states except Italy, where the national competition authority is conducting its own inquiry.

The case centres on whether Meta is abusing a dominant market position.

Under EU law, such practices are not permitted if they prevent fair competition or restrict trade within the Single Market, the Commission noted.

Related News