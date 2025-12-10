Over 33 million companies operate in EU, 99% are small

Credit: Belga

The European Union had approximately 33.5 million companies, providing jobs for 164.2 million people and generating €38.7 trillion in net turnover by the end of 2024, Eurostat reports.

99% of these companies are defined as either small or micro businesses.

Large companies, employing more than 249 people, make up just 0.2% of all businesses. They generated more than half of the net turnover (€19.9 trillion) in the EU last year, employing 36.3%.

Medium-sized enterprises, with 50 to 249 employees, accounted for 0.8% of companies (251,000 enterprises), 15.2% of employment (24.9 million people), and generated 17.2% of net turnover (€6.6 trillion).

Small and micro enterprises — those with fewer than 50 employees — comprised the vast majority of EU businesses at 99%, with more than 33.2 million firms.

This group employed about 80 million people (48.5% of total business employment) and was responsible for 31.5% of net turnover (€12.2 trillion).