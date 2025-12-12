Almost 50% of EU electricity now comes from renewable sources

Offshore wind farms in the Belgian North Sea. Credit: Belga

Nearly half of the electricity produced in the European Union comes from renewable sources, according to new figures released by Eurostat.

Denmark produced the largest share of electricity from renewables this year, reaching 95.9%. Austria (93.3%) and Estonia (85.6%) also reported high percentages, while Malta (16.6%), Czechia (19.7%), and Slovakia (21.1%) had the lowest levels.

Wind and solar lead electricity generation

Across the EU, 21 member countries increased their share of renewables in electricity production.

Estonia recorded the largest year-on-year rise — up 20.6 percentage points. Latvia's share increased by 18.9 points, while Austria saw a rise of 16.3 points, Eurostat said.

Solar energy accounted for the largest share of renewable electricity generation in the EU, providing 38.3% of the total.

Wind power made up 30.7% and hydroelectric plants contributed 23.3%.

Smaller contributions came from combustible renewable fuels, such as biogas and wood (7.2%), and geothermal energy — which uses heat from the earth — at 0.5%.

