One-fifth of EU businesses use AI technologies

Credit: Belga

One in five businesses in the European Union with 10 or more employees use artificial intelligence technologies.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) among European enterprises rose by 6.5 percentage points since 2024, reaching 20% in 2025 — up from just 7.7% in 2021, EU statistics agency Eurostat announced on Thursday.

The highest shares of AI use among businesses were found in Denmark (42%), Finland (37.8%), and Sweden (35%).

The lowest levels were recorded in Romania (5.2%), Poland (8.4%), and Bulgaria (8.5%).

How companies use AI

Analysing written language was the most common AI activity among EU enterprises in 2025, performed by 11.8% of businesses, Eurostat said.

Creating images, videos or audio using AI came next (9.5%), closely followed by generating written or spoken language (8.8%).

Meanwhile, 7.2% of companies used AI to convert spoken language into machine-readable text.

The sharpest growth from 2024 to 2025 was in the use of AI to analyse written language, up by 4.9 percentage points, with AI-generated written or spoken language seeing the next largest rise, up 3.4 percentage points, Eurostat reports.