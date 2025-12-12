EU lawmakers reach agreement to strengthen crime victims' rights

Aerial view of the European Parliament in Brussels.

Victims of crime across the European Union are set to receive expanded rights and stronger protections following a provisional deal reached by the European Parliament and the European Council.

The updated rules will revise the Victims’ Rights Directive first adopted in 2012 and aim to improve support and safeguards for those affected by crime, according to a statement from the European Parliament.

Under the new agreement, victims will be granted enhanced rights during criminal proceedings, including easier access to information, increased emotional support at court, and guaranteed legal aid throughout the trial for those with limited financial means.

The process for victims to receive compensation awarded by courts will also be accelerated.

The deal establishes helplines and online services to provide information and assistance, with an EU-wide telephone helpline (116 006) to be made available for victims seeking support.

Victims will have new options to report criminal offences — both in person and online — including those living in prisons, care homes, or immigration detention.

Support services

Special measures will be put in place for victims with specific support needs, based on assessments carried out by trained staff.

For victims of sexual violence and those in life-threatening situations, healthcare services will include emergency contraception, treatment for exposure to infections, and, where permitted by national law, access to abortion.

Children affected by crime will be offered the highest level of protection, including access to medical, psychological, and legal support, often at the same location to minimise stress, the Parliament added.

The agreement now awaits formal adoption by the European Parliament and EU Council before it becomes law.