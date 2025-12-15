EU unveils €14b research programme with major focus on climate, clean industry

Credit: Belga

The European Commission has announced a €14 billion funding programme for research and innovation in 2026–2027, with at least 35% dedicated to climate-related projects.

The funding is part of the Horizon Europe Work Programme, the EU’s main research and innovation scheme, the Commission said in a statement.

It earmarks significant resources for climate action and industrial competitiveness, in line with broader policy goals such as the Clean Industrial Deal and the Net-Zero Industry Act, the EU executive added.

A new €540 million call, set to begin on 18 December 2025, will target clean technologies for climate action and the decarbonisation of energy-intensive sectors.

This funding is aimed at projects that demonstrate industrial leadership and have a strong business and market-readiness plan.

The programme allocates substantial funds within its “Pillar II” section, which supports global challenges and European industrial competitiveness.

Around €4.9 billion is set aside specifically for climate action within this pillar.

Cluster 4, dedicated to digital, industry, and space, will see €437 million for low-carbon, clean, and circular industry initiatives.

Cluster 5, focused on climate, energy, and mobility, has the largest climate budget at €1.644 billion and covers projects such as advancing renewable energy, upgrading energy grids, and developing zero- and low-emission transport options.

Cluster 6, dealing with food, agriculture, and environment, is allocated €778 million for sustainable agriculture and ecosystem resilience, as set out in the 2026–2027 work programme.

Horizon Europe is the EU’s flagship programme for research and innovation, with a total value of €93.5 billion running from 2021 to 2027.

Most funding is awarded through competitive calls for proposals under a series of multi-year work programmes, the Commission noted.

