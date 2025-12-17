EU Parliament backs 'military Schengen' to counter potential Russian aggression

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Parliament has called for a so-called "military Schengen" - increased investment and coordination to speed up the movement of military forces and equipment across the European Union, citing Russia’s war against Ukraine as a pressing reason for action.

The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) stated in a resolution on Wednesday that improved military mobility — the rapid cross-border movement of troops, equipment and assets — is vital for European security, especially for eastern EU countries such as the Baltic states and Poland.

The resolution welcomes a European Commission proposal to raise the military mobility budget in the next long-term spending plan to over €17 billion, and urges EU member countries not to reduce these funds as had happened in the 2021-2027 budget when proposed amounts were cut by 75 percent.

The MEPs also noted that upgrading 500 priority infrastructure sites, such as bridges and tunnels, would require at least €100 billion.

They called for investment in transport infrastructure, particularly along four key military corridors, and asked the Commission to simplify procedures for securing funding for dual-use projects — meaning those that can serve both civilian and military purposes.

The MEPs said administrative and financial barriers, as well as infrastructure gaps, can mean it sometimes takes over a month to move military equipment across EU borders.

They want countries and the Commission to introduce more digital solutions and create a ‘one-stop-shop’ to accelerate cross-border permits.

Push for a Military Schengen Area

In the resolution, the Parliament recommended working towards a so-called "military Schengen area" — a system modelled after the EU’s border-free Schengen zone, but focused on reducing obstacles to military movement.

Suggestions include appointing a military mobility coordinator and establishing a dedicated task force, with the Commission to provide a clear implementation roadmap.

Cooperation with NATO was also described as a priority, with the MEPs calling for more joint drills and evaluations to identify and fix problems.

The Parliament resolution proposes the EU adopt NATO’s standards allowing rapid reaction troops to cross internal EU borders within three days during peacetime and within 24 hours in times of crisis.

The European Parliament adopted the resolution by 493 votes to 127, with 38 abstentions.

Legislative work will continue in the Parliament’s Transport and Defence Committees on the military mobility package released by the Commission in November.