EU Parliament backs citizens’ initiative on accessible abortion

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Parliament has called for EU-wide action to improve access to safe and legal abortion across member states, following a vote on a resolution concerning sexual and reproductive health and rights.

The text, adopted by 358 votes in favour, 202 against, and 79 abstentions, urges European Union countries with restrictive abortion laws to reform their policies so they meet international human rights standards, according to a Parliament statement released on Wednesday.

Parliament members expressed concern about legal and practical barriers that prevent many women in Europe from having full access to safe termination of pregnancy.

The resolution also calls on the European Commission to set up a voluntary financial mechanism with EU funding, allowing member states to provide access to safe abortion for people unable to obtain it under their national systems, as described in the ‘My Voice, My Choice’ citizens’ initiative.

Under the procedure for European citizens' initiatives — a process enabling EU citizens to request new laws by collecting at least one million signatures from seven or more member states — the ‘My Voice, My Choice’ campaign gathered over 1.12 million endorsements.

Focus on sexual and reproductive Health

The MEPs, or Members of the European Parliament, highlighted the EU's ongoing role in supporting sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), advocating for better access to family planning, affordable contraception, and maternal healthcare across all member states.

Concerns were raised about increasing opposition to women’s rights and gender equality in Europe, with MEPs noting the rollback of SRHR and attacks on women's rights defenders.

The European Commission now has until March 2026 to respond to the Parliament’s resolution and outline any legislative or non-legislative steps it intends to take, the Parliament said.

Since its introduction in the Lisbon Treaty, the European citizens’ initiative mechanism has seen 13 proposals reach the required threshold for consideration.