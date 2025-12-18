Nearly 10% of EU countries' residents are foreign citizens

Credit: Unsplash.com

Nearly one in ten people living in the European Union in 2024 held citizenship of a country different from where they reside.

This finding is based on the report, "Migration and asylum in Europe" issued Thursday by Eurostat, which provides a snapshot of migration trends across the EU, focusing on international migration, population demographics by citizenship, asylum, and skills among migrants.

The data show that out of the EU's population in 2024, 43 million people — around 10% — were foreign citizens in their country of residence.

Of these, 3.1% (14 million) were citizens of another EU country, while 6.4% (29 million) were citizens of a non-EU country.

Movement across borders

In 2023, nearly 1.5 million people left the EU to live in non-EU countries.

Meanwhile, EU member states granted 3.5 million first residence permits to non-EU nationals in 2024 for reasons ranging from work and education to family reunification.

The Eurostat publication was released to coincide with International Migrants Day on 18 December.