Quarter of energy EU used in 2024 came from renewables

Credit: Unsplash.com

One quarter of the European Union’s energy consumption came from renewable sources in 2024.

The share of renewables — including wind, solar, hydro, and biomass energy — reached 25.2% of gross final consumption, up by 0.7 percentage points compared with the previous year, according to Eurostat figures released on Thursday.

Sweden used the largest proportion of renewables among EU countries, with 62.8% of its energy derived from these sources, mostly solid biomass, hydro, and wind power.

Finland and Denmark came next, with 52.1% and 46.8% of their energy from renewables, respectively.

Finland relied on similar sources to Sweden, while Denmark also made significant use of biogas.

Energy goals for 2030

The lowest shares of renewable energy were reported in Belgium at 14.3%, followed by Luxembourg with 14.7%, and Ireland at 16.1%, Eurostat noted.

The EU has set a target for 42.5% of gross energy consumption to come from renewables by 2030.

The current share is 17.3 percentage points below this goal, which would require an average annual increase of 2.9 percentage points from 2025 through 2030.