EU expands sanctions on Russian shadow fleet with 41 more vessels banned

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union has added 41 vessels to its list of Russian “shadow fleet” ships banned from accessing EU ports and maritime services.

This decision brings the total number of vessels listed by the EU to 597, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

The term “shadow fleet” refers to ships that Russia uses to move oil while avoiding Western sanctions. Many of these ships are older and often lack adequate insurance.

The Commission stated that the new measures are intended to limit Russia’s maritime oil exports and disrupt its ability to generate revenue from the sale of oil at sea.

It also noted concerns about safety and environmental risks linked to these ships.

Impact and sanctions context

The newly designated ships are banned from port entry and from receiving maritime services within the EU.

These restrictions build on existing EU sanctions imposed after Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Commission said member states continue to coordinate efforts to enforce sanctions and limit Russia's engagement with EU operators. Negotiations on further peace agreements are ongoing.

The decision is part of a broader set of actions by the EU and its partners in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The EU has progressively tightened restrictions to target revenue streams believed to support Russia’s war efforts.