EU signs agreement to establish International Claims Commission for Ukraine

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union has officially signed the Convention to set up an International Claims Commission that will process and assess requests for compensation stemming from damage caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Represented by Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Commissioner Michael McGrath, the EU formalised its participation during a diplomatic conference organised by the Council of Europe and the Netherlands, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The International Claims Commission will operate under the Council of Europe and will be responsible for reviewing, assessing, and ultimately ruling on claims for losses, injuries or damage linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The new body builds on work started by the Register of Damage, a record-keeping mechanism launched in May 2023 to log eligible claims for compensation.

More than 70,000 cases for compensation from Ukrainian individuals and entities have already been registered.

Path to accountability and compensation

Once operational, the Claims Commission will determine the amount of compensation due for each case, and will work with international partners to explore ways to establish a compensation fund, which would secure direct payments to Ukraine, the statement noted.

Following the signing, the EU and its member states will move forward with ratification procedures to give legal force to the agreement.

Work is also ongoing to create a Special Tribunal to investigate and prosecute senior Russian officials believed responsible for acts of aggression against Ukraine, with the EU supporting Ukrainian authorities and providing additional funding to the International Criminal Court for related investigations.

The EU’s actions reflect continued cooperation with Ukrainian institutions, such as the Prosecutor General’s Office, to build capacity for investigating and prosecuting international crimes committed during the conflict, the EEAS concluded.