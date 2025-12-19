EU slaps duties on choline chloride imports from China

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union has imposed anti-dumping duties ranging from 90% to 115.9% on choline chloride imported from China, following a 14-month investigation into trade practices.

The measures are intended to address concerns that Chinese exporters were selling choline chloride at unfairly low prices compared to European producers, the European Commission declared in a statement on Friday.

Choline chloride is a chemical widely used as an additive in animal feed for livestock and pets, including chickens, pigs, rabbits, and horses.

Beyond animal feed, it is also found in baby formula, dietary supplements for pregnant women, and various health-related products. In the oil and gas industry, it serves as a clay stabiliser in fluids used for drilling.

The EU market for choline chloride is valued at approximately €84 million.

Employment and industry impact

The choline chloride industry in the EU employs between 160 and 175 people, with production sites located in Belgium, Italy, and Spain, the Commission noted.

EU officials say that imposing these duties will help re-establish competitive conditions for European producers, ensuring a level playing field in the market.