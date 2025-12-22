EIB distributes over €74m for essential public services in Ukraine

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has disbursed more than €74 million to support the restoration and development of essential public services and infrastructure in multiple Ukrainian regions.

Funds have been directed towards the reconstruction and energy-efficient refurbishment of higher education, healthcare and social facilities, as well as improvements in urban public transport and railway infrastructure across the Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, the European Commission said on Monday.

The financing package combines EIB loans guaranteed under the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility — a support programme for Ukraine’s post-war recovery — alongside grants provided by the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) fund and Germany’s International Climate Initiative.

Strengthening transport and energy systems

Over €24 million will be invested in urban mobility projects, including construction of a new depot and the purchase of buses, trams and trolleybuses in cities such as Lviv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Ternopil.

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) will receive about €13.5 million to upgrade border crossings and freight infrastructure, improving connections between Ukraine and the European Union.

Education and healthcare institutions are also set to benefit, with €22 million allocated for energy efficiency upgrades at universities throughout the country.

These funds are supplemented by a €6.75 million grant from the E5P fund, which includes contributions from the European Union and Sweden.

Public buildings including schools, kindergartens, hospitals and social facilities in western and central Ukraine will see renovations backed by over €5.5 million in grants and loans, helping to maintain services and reduce energy consumption.

A dedicated €1.12 million is earmarked under the Renewable Energy Solutions Programme to install photovoltaic solar systems with battery storage in six secondary schools in the Poltava, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. These systems are designed to ensure power supply during outages.

Since the start of the Russian war of aggression in 2022, the EIB has provided €4 billion in financing for Ukraine’s infrastructure.

The institution’s involvement forms part of a broader EU-supported Ukraine Investment Framework, intended to attract funding for the country’s recovery and reconstruction efforts.